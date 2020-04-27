Money & Banking

HDFC Life Insurance Q4 profit down 14.4%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 27, 2020 Published on April 27, 2020

HDFC Life Insurance posted a 14.4 per cent drop in net profit to ₹311.71 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20 against ₹364.01 crore in the same period a year ago. Its net premium income grew by a marginal 2.1 per cent to ₹10,464.46 crore in the January to March quarter of FY20 when compared to ₹10,247.50 crore a year ago.

For FY20, its net profit inched up by 1.4 per cent to ₹1,295.27 crore against ₹1,276.79 crore in FY19. In a statement, it said its annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew 18 per cent to ₹7,407 crore in 2019-20 from ₹6,260 crore a year ago.

The value of new business increased by 25 per cent to ₹1,919 crore last fiscal from ₹1,537 crore in the previous fiscal.

As on March 31, 2020, its assets under management amounted to ₹1.3 lakh crore with a debt: equity mix of 71:29.

Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Life said: “We continue to deliver growth higher than industry and register steady performance across all key metrics. We believe that insurance remains a multi-decade opportunity with significant potential.”

Published on April 27, 2020
Quarterly Results
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Agri products: Govt distribution policy a breather to trucking industry