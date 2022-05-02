HDFC Ltd Q4 net profit rises 16.4% to ₹3,700 crore

HDFC Ltd has reported a 16.4 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year. Its net profit was ₹3,700.32 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as against ₹3,179.83 crore in the same period in 2020-21.

Its total income rose 5.1 per cent to ₹12,308.46 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, from ₹11,707.53 crore a year ago.

The net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 stood at ₹4,601 crore compared to ₹4,027 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 14 per cent. The net interest margin was 3.5 per cent.

For the full year 2021-22, standalone net profit increased by 14.3 per cent to ₹13,742.18 crore, as against ₹12,027.3 crore in 2020-21.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹30 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the year ended March 31, 2022, compared to ₹23 per equity in the previous year. “The dividend pay-out ratio is 40,” HDFC Ltd said in a statement on Monday.

Individual approvals and disbursements grew by 38 per cent and 37 per cent respectively compared to the previous year.

“The Corporation recorded its highest monthly individual disbursements ever in March 2022,” HDFC said, adding that this was despite the fact that the previous year entailed concessional stamp duty benefits in certain states, which were not there in the current year.

The gross non-performing loans (NPLs) as at March 31, 2022, stood at ₹10,741 crore or 1.91 per cent of the portfolio. The total NPLs as at December 31, 2021 stood at 2.32 per cent of the portfolio, as against 1.91 per cent as at March 31, 2022.

HDFC has not opted for deferment, but declared its NPLs and made provisioning based on RBI’s notification dated November 12, 2021.

The collection efficiency of individual loans on a cumulative basis stood at over 99 per cent during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.