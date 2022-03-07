HDFC MF launches financial empowerment initiative for women

HDFC Mutual Fund has launched a women-led financial empowerment initiative ‘LaxmiForLaxmi’ which will connect women investors to a woman financial expert near them through a unique missed call service. The female financial expert will guide and address queries of the woman investor.

The initiative is based on the fact that it is very easy for a person to understand a concept when it is taught by someone who understands them and is like-minded. The #LaxmiForLaxmi initiative is a financial empowerment campaign for women, by women. Through this initiative, HDFC Mutual Fund aims to support women investors in their journey to become financially independent while making mutual fund investments accessible to them.

Navneet Munot, Managing Director & CEO, HDFC AMC said women have always had a knack for saving money and offered unexpected support during times of adversity. However, simply keeping money in traditional instruments rarely earns enough to keep up with inflation. Women should understand the nitty-gritties of financial planning early enough, to be able to save and invest appropriately, create wealth and consequently, become financially independent.