HDFC, Punjab National Bank hike lending rates

Home loans are set to turn costlier with at least two lenders—HDFC Ltd and Punjab National Bank—hiking rates.

Mortgage financier HDFC Ltd has increased its retail prime lending rates by 5 basis points for all customers. “HDFC increases its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points, with effect from June 1, 2022,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new interest rates for HDFC customers range from 7.05 per cent to 7.50 per cent depending on the category of borrower and loan amount.

HDFC had previously hiked its RPLR by 30 basis points effective May 9, 2022.

Similarly, Punjab National Bank has raised its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points. According to the bank, the new rate is effective from Wednesday.

The overnight MCLR tenor is now 6.75 per cent, while the one-year tenor is 7.4 per cent. The three-year MCLR rate now stands at 7.7 per cent.

“There is no change in base rate (8.5 per cent) and RLLR (6.9 per cent),” PNB said

Leading lending institutions have already increased interest rates after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate by 40 basis points to tackle inflation. It is widely anticipated that RBI will further hike rates in its upcoming monetary policy review meeting.