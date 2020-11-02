HDFC Q2 net profit falls 27% at ₹2,870 cr

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd reported a 27.5 per cent decline in standalone net profit in the second quarter of the fiscal at ₹2,870.12 crore when compared to ₹3,961.53 crore in the same period a year ago.

“To facilitate a like-for-like comparison, after adjusting dividend, profit on sale of investments, fair value adjustments, net gains on loans assigned, charge for employee stock options, and provisioning, the adjusted profit before tax for the quarter ended September 30is ₹3,366 crore compared to ₹2,646 crore in the previous year, reflecting a growth of 27 per cent,” it said in a statement on Monday.

HDFC CEO and Vice-Chairman Keki Mistry also said there has been no dip in profits, but in fact, it is higher than the same period last fiscal after doing away with dividend income, profit on sale and investments, and employee stock option provisions.

Total revenue falls

For the July to September 2020 quarter, HDFC’s total revenue from operations fell by 13 per cent to ₹11,727.96 crore from ₹13,487.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

The net interest income for the second quarter increased by 21 per cent to ₹3,647 crore when compared to ₹3,021 crore in the previous year.

Provisioning, including provisioning for the impact of Covid-19, was ₹436 crore.

During the second quarter this fiscal, individual loan application receipts grew 12 per cent and approvals grew by 9 per cent when compared to a year ago.

Disbursements

Individual disbursements during the quarter ended September 30were at 95 per cent levels of the previous year.

“The months of September and October 2020 have seen the strongest recovery since the outbreak of the pandemic,” said HDFC, adding these trends are indicative that business is reverting to pre-Covid levels.

“Demand for individual housing loans was a lot better than what we had envisaged,” Mistry told reporters, adding that the growth was even better in October.

He further said that he believes this is the best time for a person to buy a house due to the low interest rates, lower stamp duty in some States, as well as discounts being offered by some developers.

The overall collection efficiency for individual loans for September (the first month after the moratorium) was 96.3 per cent, while for non-moratorium customers it stood at 99.5 per cent.

Gross NPAs

The gross non-performing loans as of September 30stood at ₹8,511 crore or 1.81 per cent of the loan portfolio.

If the Supreme Court order of maintaining the classification of accounts as status quo till further orders were not to be considered, the non-performing loans would have been only 2 basis points higher at 1.83 per cent of the loan portfolio.

On Monday, HDFC’s scrip closed 6.24 per cent higher at ₹2,042.65 apiece on the BSE.