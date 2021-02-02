HDFC Q3 net profit drops 65% to ₹2,925 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) reported a 65.05 per cent drop in its standalone net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal at Rs 2,925.83 crore as against Rs 8,372.49 crore in the same period last fiscal.
“The profit numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 are not directly comparable...To facilitate a like-for-like comparison, after adjusting for the above, the adjusted profit before tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is ₹3,694 crore compared to ₹2,908 crore in the previous year, reflecting a growth of 27 per cent,” HDFC said in a statement on Tuesday.
The profit numbers are not comparable due to fair value gain consequent to the merger of GRUH with Bandhan Bank of Rs 9,020 crore.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, HDFC reported a 26 per cent growth in net interest income at Rs 4,068 crore compared to ₹ 3,240 crore in the previous year. Net interest margin for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 stood at 3.4 per cent.
As of December 31, 2020, the individual loan book on assets under management (AUM) basis grew 10 per cent, and the non-individual loan book grew by 7 per cent. The growth in the total AUM was 9 per cent.
HDFC said the month of December 2020 witnessed the highest ever levels in terms of receipts, approvals and disbursements.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, individual loan disbursements grew 26 per cent over a year ago. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment and high-end properties, it said.
“We continue to see strong growth in demand for housing loans. We grew perhaps better than what we expected in October when we were fairly optimistic,” said Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO, HDFC.
The mortgage financier also improved overall collection efficiency ratios for individual loans, which are now nearing pre-Covid levels. The collection efficiency for individual loans in December 2020 stood at 97.6 per cent compared to 96.3 per cent in September 2020.
The gross non-performing loans as at December 31, 2020 stood at ₹ 8,012 crore. This is equivalent to 1.67 per cent of the loan portfolio.
If the Supreme Court order to maintain the classification of accounts as status quo till further orders were not considered, NPLs would be at 1.91 per cent of the loan portfolio; with individual NPLs at 0.98 per cent and non-individuals NPLs at 4.35 per cent.
The provisions as of December 31, 2020, stood at ₹12,342 crore.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...