HDFC Q3 net profit drops 65% to ₹2,925 crore

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) reported a 65.05 per cent drop in its standalone net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal at Rs 2,925.83 crore as against Rs 8,372.49 crore in the same period last fiscal.

“The profit numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 are not directly comparable...To facilitate a like-for-like comparison, after adjusting for the above, the adjusted profit before tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is ₹3,694 crore compared to ₹2,908 crore in the previous year, reflecting a growth of 27 per cent,” HDFC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The profit numbers are not comparable due to fair value gain consequent to the merger of GRUH with Bandhan Bank of Rs 9,020 crore.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, HDFC reported a 26 per cent growth in net interest income at Rs 4,068 crore compared to ₹ 3,240 crore in the previous year. Net interest margin for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 stood at 3.4 per cent.

As of December 31, 2020, the individual loan book on assets under management (AUM) basis grew 10 per cent, and the non-individual loan book grew by 7 per cent. The growth in the total AUM was 9 per cent.

HDFC said the month of December 2020 witnessed the highest ever levels in terms of receipts, approvals and disbursements.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, individual loan disbursements grew 26 per cent over a year ago. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment and high-end properties, it said.

“We continue to see strong growth in demand for housing loans. We grew perhaps better than what we expected in October when we were fairly optimistic,” said Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO, HDFC.

The mortgage financier also improved overall collection efficiency ratios for individual loans, which are now nearing pre-Covid levels. The collection efficiency for individual loans in December 2020 stood at 97.6 per cent compared to 96.3 per cent in September 2020.

The gross non-performing loans as at December 31, 2020 stood at ₹ 8,012 crore. This is equivalent to 1.67 per cent of the loan portfolio.

If the Supreme Court order to maintain the classification of accounts as status quo till further orders were not considered, NPLs would be at 1.91 per cent of the loan portfolio; with individual NPLs at 0.98 per cent and non-individuals NPLs at 4.35 per cent.

The provisions as of December 31, 2020, stood at ₹12,342 crore.