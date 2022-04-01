HDFC sees strong momentum in individual loan business in March quarter

HDFC, the country’s largest mortgage financier, on Friday, said its individual loan business continued to see strong momentum during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, it assigned individual loans amounting to ₹8,367 crore compared to ₹7,503 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In a stock exchange filing, it said individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to ₹28,455 crore, compared to ₹18,980 crore in the preceding year.

“The corporation also assigned ₹1,500 crore of standard, non-individual loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2022,” it said.

Gross income from dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was slightly higher at ₹128 crore, compared to ₹111 crore a year ago.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, there was no sale of investments in subsidiary or associate companies, it further said.