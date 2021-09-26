Money & Banking

HDFC to double its rural reach to 2 lakh villages in the next 18-24 months

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 26, 2021

FILE PHOTO: A general view of HDFC Bank in Ahmedabad   -  The Hindu

As a part of this plan, it plans to hire 2,500 more people in the next six months

Private sector lender HDFC Bank plans to expand its reach to 2 lakh villages over the next 18 to 24 months.

“The bank plans this expansion through a combination of branch network, business correspondents, business facilitators, CSC partners, virtual relationship management and digital outreach platforms,” it said in a statement on Sunday, adding this would increase its rural outreach to about a third of the country’s villages.

HDFC Bank currently offers its products and services to MSMEs in over 550 districts and its rural banking services extend to 1,00,000 villages. It aims to double this to 2,00,000 villages. As a part of this plan, it plans to hire 2,500 more people in the next six months.

“India’s rural and semi-urban markets are under-served in credit extension. They present sustainable long-term growth opportunities for the Indian banking system. Going forward we dream of making ourselves accessible in every pin code,” said Rahul Shukla, Group Head – Commercial and Rural Banking, HDFC Bank.

Published on September 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

rural development
Village and Panchayat
RBI and other central banks
banking
HDFC Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like