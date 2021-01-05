Health insurance segment set to witness major winds of change

The year ahead will witness major winds of change in health cover, marked by innovation and digital push, according to industry experts.

“The new trends seen last year will continue with new types of coverage such asthe launch of more single disease products like ‘Covid-19 Benefit Policy’ or single disease critical illness etc,” Rakesh Jain, ED and CEO, Reliance General Insurance, told BusinessLine.

Apart from health due to the increasing number of catastrophic events, parametric cat policies (which pay at the occurrence of a triggering event rather than having to claim a specific insured property loss) may also find application for future viral outbreaks.

“The health insurance sector looks set for a full-scale makeover, which is a good sign, and one can be optimistic about the industry’s growth in the next few years due to these developments,” he added.

A game-changer

The Covid-19 outbreak and the requirements it generated can make the pandemic a game-changer for the industry, going forward. “Post Covid-19, I see excellent opportunities through service offerings such as e-pharmacy and telemedicine making way in 2021,” said Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance.

With under-capacity (of doctors) in our system, there is, thus, a disparity in demand and supply. Other than telemedicine, a combination of services will aid insurance penetration in India.

According to him, there will also be a paradigm shift in the functioning of the health insurance industry in the days to come. When it comes to servicing the customers, one can expect more dependency on digital technologies such as Chatbots, AI-based voice assistants, robust phone apps that provide essential information at customers' disposal.

“In 2021, the health insurance sector will also observe a positive boost in CAGR. Most importantly, the ‘new normal’, going forward, will be the digitisation of processes from the user perspective,” Bathwal added.

With digitisation growing from strength to strength, it will serve as an extremely solid framework for consumers in the post-Covid era. More than anything, the entire industry is heading towards a more user-centric approach, and this is the approach that is likely to be the greatest strength of the industry in the years to come, feel experts.

For health insurance, 2020 has been a landmark year. For the products, regulations and customer needs have undergone a significant churn, thanks to new requirements and realities that have been triggered by the Covid19 pandemic.

The health insurance sector had indeed embarked upon a transformational journey, which has been facilitated by the much-needed regulatory flexibility and push. Besides, the transformation has also been driven by the willingness of the health insurers to rise to the occasion and bring in the much needed relief to the general public who were perplexed by the looming threat of healthcare expenditure in the wake of the contagion.

In the last eight months, Covid had considerably changed lives globally and specially in India, this not only includes the behaviour but also the business.

There has been an increase in the demand for health insurance by consumers as they have become more health-conscious. The increase in demand has been fuelled to a significant extent by the younger generations, say industry sources.

“The millennial audience has, sooner-than-expected, turned their head towards health insurance, digitsation comes imperative to insurance as a business. This segment has greater access to information and technology, anytime and anywhere. Systems and processes have been faster and seamless creating a better and omni channel experience,” said Jain.

With lockdowns and the fear of contracting Covid-19, teleconsultations and telehealth have gained significant momentum. E-consultations have expanded and eventually will reduce the load on the healthcare infrastructure.

The awareness in purchase of health insurance is evident from the premium growth, which the health insurance industry has seen this year. There has been a promising 30-40 per cent uptake in health insurance adoption across industry players.

However, there is still significant untapped potential. Citing a recent survey, Bathwal says insurance penetration in the country was 3.78 per cent in FY20, which is low compared to the global average of 7.23 per cent. Of this, the non-life segment only amounts to 0.97 per cent.

In this entire transformation, IRDAI has also played a pivotal role in standardising the exclusion of health insurance policy to eradicate the confusion among insured in different policies.

The long-awaited and much-needed standardisation of products has been taken up by the regulator. The basic standard health cover product, Aarogya Sanjeevani, has made a mark in 2020.

As mandated by the regulator, the standard health cover policy has been offered by general and health insurers for a sum between ₹1-5 lakh from April 2020. It comes with a minimum waiting period of 30 days and a disease-specific waiting period ranging from 24-48 months, depending on the illness. Going forward, Arogya Sanjeevani can provide a further boost to the health insurance portfolio.

The regulator also rose to the occasion by introducing standard Covid-19 basic products, Corona Kavach and Karona Rakshak, to be offered by the non-life and life insurers mandatorily for a period of nine-and-a-half months. Surely, this has brought in a new trend of regulator being sensitive to the market needs and requirements of the commoners in the pandemic times.

Going beyond health cover, a wellness based rewards system has also been a special feature of health cover transformation in the year under review.

The insurance industry has always focused on digitisation and this has helped insurance companies to do work from home and sell the policies. But lockdown in 2020 has also taught insurance industries that still there is huge scope for insurance companies to invest into technology to bring more efficiency and improvement in services.

Many companies have switched over to tech-based processes and invested heavily in technology.

Digital claims settlement process has reduced the turnaround time for claims settlement and has helped in improving the service parameters.

Digitalisation in the insurance sector is resulting in reduced costs, lower error rates and increased customer satisfaction. Online communication with customers is getting more important.