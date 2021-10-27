Healthy growth in home loans, may consider extending festive offer: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has seen robust growth in home loan demand and said it may consider extending the festive season rates depending on the interest rates and demand.
The bank had with effect from September 10 reduced home loan rates by 15 basis points to 6.5 per cent per annum. The offer is scheduled to end on November 8.
“Overall, growth has been healthy in the home loan segment. If the demand momentum continues and depending on how the interest rates behave, we may consider extending it,” said Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday in a media call after the lender’s second quarter results.
Gupta said a third of the portfolio is from balance transfer.
“It is difficult to say how much is coming from rate cut and how much is organic. In general, the demand for homes and home loans have gone up. There is an element of balance transfer also in this, which probably is driven by 6.5 per cent interest rate,” he said.
The bank’s home loans and loan against property segment grew by 28.8 per cent to ₹61,479 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal from ₹47,732 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, it grew by 10.5 per cent from ₹55,623 crore as on June 30, 2021.
Overall, the bank’s customer assets, which includes advances and credit substitutes, increased by 17 per cent to ₹2,56,353 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ₹2,18,790 crore as at September 30, 2020.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...