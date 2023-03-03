The rupee (INR) appreciated sharply on Friday on the back of heavy dollar inflows due to foreign portfolio investments and HDFC Bank’s US Dollar (USD) bond issuance, among others. The Indian unit gained 63 paise (or 0.76 per cent) to close at 81.9650 per dollar against the previous close of 82.5950. Other Asian currencies, too, appreciated against the dollar.

There were robust inflows on account of the FPI investment — which aggregated $1.561 billion (CDSL data) and buoyed the equity markets — and HDFC Bank raising $750 million via Senior Unsecured Reg S US$ Bonds.

Opening about 28 paise stronger at 82.32, the rupee tested an intraday high and low of 81.9275 and 82.3525, respectively. Anindya Banerjee, Vice President, Kotak Securities, attributed the gains in the rupee to lumpy flows and stop loss selling. Over the next week, USDINR is expected to trade within a range of 81.70 and 82.30 on spot, he added.