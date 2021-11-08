HFCs’ portfolio to grow by 8-10% this fiscal: ICRA

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Housing finance companies are expected to register a growth of eight to 10 per cent in their portfolio this fiscal, ratings agency ICRA said on Monday.
Noting that the second wave of Covid-19 infections impacted business sentiments in the first quarter of the fiscal, ICRA said growth is expected to pick up in the rest of 2021-22.
“The healthy demand in the industry, increasing level of economic activity and increasing vaccination in the country are expected to result in a steady growth in disbursements and improvement in collection efficiency in 2021-22,” it said.
However, while the portfolio growth is expected to drive an improvement in revenue, the expected elevated credit costs are likely to keep the profitability subdued in the fiscal, it cautioned.
Asset quality metrics weakened quite sharply in the first quarter of the fiscal but the headline asset quality numbers are expected to moderate slightly from current level as the trend in the collection efficiency continues to remain encouraging, the agency further said.
ICRA expects a 40to 70 basis points increase (net of recoveries and write-offs) in the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) by March 31, 2022 from GNPAs as on March 31, 2021, assuming there are no further Covid-19 induced lockdowns.
“Overall, on-book portfolio of HFCs in India is estimated at ₹11 lakh crore as on June 30, 2021, with exposures across home loans, loan against property, construction finance, and lease rental discounting. The Covid-19-induced disruptions moderated the portfolio growth to 6 per cent in 2020-21,” noted Sachin Sachdeva, Vice-President and Sector Head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.
The pre-tax return on average managed assets (PBT per cent) for the fiscal is likely to remain similar to levels of last fiscal at 1.9 to 2 per cent, he further said, adding that if the collection efficiency trends post a steady and healthy revival and if slippages remain contained, then PBT per cent may also benefit from reversals in provisions.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...