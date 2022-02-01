High FY23 Govt borrowing projection spooks G-Sec market

The Government Securities market bore the brunt of the Union Budget announcement that projected an all time high government borrowing of ₹14.95-lakh crore in FY2023.

GS yields spiked to almost 30-month high, with yields of the two widely traded 10-year G-Secs shooting up 14-16 basis points, with their price sinking about a rupee each.

No announcement relating to tax exemption for foreign investments in G-Secs, which could have led to inclusion of G-Secs in global bond indices, also dampened market sentiments.

Yield of the newly issued 10-year G-Sec (coupon rate: 6.54 per cent) jumped about 14 basis points to close at 6.8279 per cent (previous close: 6.6841 per cent). Price of this security fell ₹1.02 to close at ₹97.94 (₹98.96).

GS yields and prices are inversely co-related and move in opposite directions.

Yield of the erstwhile 10-year G-Sec (coupon rate: 6.10 per cent) soared about 16 basis points to close at 6.8458 per cent (previous close: 6.6811 per cent). Price of this security fell ₹1.10 to close at ₹94.87 (₹95.9725).

The government’s market borrowing at ₹14.95 lakh crore in FY2023 is about 43 per cent higher vis-a-vis the revised estimate of about ₹10.47 lakh crore.

Radhika Rao, Senior Economist, DBS, said that bond yields are likely to fret on high borrowings and upcoming policy normalisation, in absence of support.

‘...Ahead of the monetary policy review on February 9, 10 year yields have risen sharply, building on a 30 basis points rise on year-to-date basis, fuelled by strong gains in US yields, rally in oil prices, upcoming policy normalisation and anticipation of a higher borrowing program.

“With few of these concerns coming to fruition, borrowing costs are bound to rise further in the near-term, in the absence of open market operations or liquidity neutral Operation Twists to cap yields,” she said.

Bank of Baroda Economists Sonal Badhan and Dipanwita Mazumdar observed that burgeoning debt burden and expansive borrowing programme, will put pressure on yields. It is likely to shoot up to about 7 per cent in FY23.