Higher borrowing of ₹4.2-lakh crore by Centre in FY21 unlikely to result in meaningful fiscal stimulus

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Increased borrowing of ₹4.2-lakh crore by the central government in FY2021 is unlikely to translate into meaningful fiscal stimulus, unless the Centre sharply cuts the budgeted capital expenditure and re-prioritises expenditure, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
The increased borrowing will largely take care of its revenue shortfall, leaving little space for fiscal stimulus, it said.
The credit rating agency expects the revenue shortfall to account for 95.1 per cent of the increased borrowing, leaving a purse of just around ₹20,000 crore for the central government to provide fiscal stimulus. This is too small an amount to make a difference to the sagging economic activities/demand, it added.
Clearly, the challenge is huge with hardly any fiscal space, despite increased gross borrowing of ₹4.2-lakh crore, it emphasised.
Nonetheless, Ind-Ra believes the onus is on the central government to provide support to not only vulnerable sections of the society but also state governments, because the actual battle against Covid-19 and associated expenditure is incurred by the state governments.
On May 8, the Reserve Bank of India, in a statement, said the estimated gross market borrowing in financial year 2020-21 will be ₹12-lakh crore, compared to ₹7.8-lakh crore as per the Budget estimate for the year. This revision in borrowing has been necessitated on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.
Notwithstanding the low crude prices and increased excise on petrol and diesel, Ind-Ra estimates the gross and net tax revenue of the central government in FY21 to fall short of the budgeted estimate by ₹4.32-lakh crore and ₹2.52-lakh crore respectively.
As weak economic activities will also have an impact on non-tax revenue, the agency expects dividend and profit and other non-tax revenue to decline by ₹1.48-lakh crore from the FY21 Budget estimate. This means the central government is staring at a revenue shortfall of ₹4-lakh crore from the FY21 budget estimate.
Ind-Ra
estimates the net market borrowing of central and state governments in FY21 to be ₹14.9-lakh crore (7.4 per cent of GDP).
While the system has surplus liquidity and the RBI is absorbing nearly ₹8-lakh crore in the reverse repo window, the agency expects the financial condition to tighten and volatility in the financial market to increase in FY21.
During the period March 1, 2020 to May 11, 2020, banks sanctioned loans of around ₹6-lakh crore to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture, corporates and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
In a tighter financial market with limited fund availability, the agency cautioned that the government would crowd out the private sector in the first step, and in the second, large borrowers would crowd out small borrowers.
Ind-Ra believes the RBI has to play on the front foot and use all instruments such as open market operations, repo rate, operation twist and currency swap to ensure minimum fallout of the higher borrowings on interest rate.
Nonetheless, Ind-Ra is of the view that interest rate will remain elevated, and deflecting some of the government borrowings towards small savings funds would reduce the interest rate on market borrowings.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Overfishing and an increasing demand for ‘trash fish’ have put India’s fisheries sector, which employs 14 ...
Why did an eager and helpful co-passenger on a flight scurry to isolate himself
International organisations, including the WHO, have come together to create story and comic books that ...
People already do their own work, so nobody misses the house help. Village houses aren’t clustered but spread ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...