Home loans: RBI extends rationalisation of risk weight till March 31, 2023

In a move that will benefit borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India has proposed extending the lower risk weights on home loans by one more year till March 31, 2023.

“This will facilitate higher credit flow for individual housing loans,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank had on October 12, 2020, rationalised the risk weights on individual housing loans by linking them with loan to value (LTV) ratios for all new housing loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022.

“Recognising the importance of the housing sector, its multiplier effects and its role in supporting overall credit growth, it has been decided that the risk weights prescribed in the circular ibid shall continue for all new housing loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2023,” said the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.