HomeFirst Finance Q2 net profit up 213%

Scripting a survival
HomeFirst Finance posted a 213 per cent jump in its net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal to ₹45 crore from ₹14 crore in the same period last fiscal.
For the July to September 2021 quarter, its total income jumped up by 34.3 per cent on year on year basis to ₹146 crore.
Total disbursements increased by 111.9 per cent to ₹515 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from ₹243 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Gross stage 3 assets rose by 80 basis points to 1.7 per cent as on September 30, 2021 from 0.9 per cent a year ago. However, it was down 20 basis points from 1.9 per cent as on June 30, 2021.
Manoj Viswanathan, MD and CEO, HomeFirst Finance said, “Our second quarter 2021-22 performance was better than our expectation, with disbursals crossing ₹500 crore for the first time. We recorded an assets under management growth of 23.8 per cent year on year and a sequential growth in profit after tax of 27.8 per cent.”
Bounce rates improved in October 2021 to 15 per cent from 16.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22 and 18.3 per cent in the first quarter.
