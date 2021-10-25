Money & Banking

HomeFirst Finance Q2 net profit up 213%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 25, 2021

Total income had jumped by 34.3 per cent on year on year basis.

HomeFirst Finance posted a 213 per cent jump in its net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal to ₹45 crore from ₹14 crore in the same period last fiscal.

For the July to September 2021 quarter, its total income jumped up by 34.3 per cent on year on year basis to ₹146 crore.

Total disbursements increased by 111.9 per cent to ₹515 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from ₹243 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Gross stage 3 assets rose by 80 basis points to 1.7 per cent as on September 30, 2021 from 0.9 per cent a year ago. However, it was down 20 basis points from 1.9 per cent as on June 30, 2021.

Manoj Viswanathan, MD and CEO, HomeFirst Finance said, “Our second quarter 2021-22 performance was better than our expectation, with disbursals crossing ₹500 crore for the first time. We recorded an assets under management growth of 23.8 per cent year on year and a sequential growth in profit after tax of 27.8 per cent.”

Bounce rates improved in October 2021 to 15 per cent from 16.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22 and 18.3 per cent in the first quarter.

Published on October 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
home finance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like