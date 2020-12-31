House Price Index moderated at 1.1% in Q2, says RBI

The annual growth (y-o-y) in all-India House Price Index (HPI) continued to moderate, standing at 1.1 per cent in Q2 of 2020-21 (July-September), compared with 2.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 3.3 per cent a year ago, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The central bank observed that the all-India HPI contracted by (-) 1.1 per cent on a sequential basis (quarter-on-quarter/QoQ) in Q2:2020-21; among major cities, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai recorded sequential decline in HPI, whereas house prices in Mumbai remained around the previous quarter’s level.

The maximum contraction in HPI was in the case of Chennai at 4.72 per cent, followed by Bengaluru (3.73 per cent).