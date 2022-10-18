Total borrowings of the household (HH) sector from institutional sources has risen by 28.3 per cent from ₹62 lakh crore in March 2019 to ₹79 lakh crore in September 2021, according to an article in the RBI’s latest monthly bulletin.

Institutional sources include scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and co-operative banks.

The share of HH credit from SCBs in GDP increased to 30.1 per cent in March 2021 as compared to 23 per cent in March 2015, as per the article ‘Financial Liabilities of Household Sector in India – An Assessment’ by RBI officials Richa Rawat, Tarun Kumar Saxena and Vivek Kumar.

The share of non-banking credit by NBFCs, HFCs and others has grown in the recent period, they said.

The share of HH borrowings from all these institutions (SCBs, NBFCs, HFCs and co-operatives banks) increased to 35.4 per cent of GDP in March 2020 from 32.9 per cent in March 2019.

“During the first phase of the pandemic-induced lockdown, households were striving hard for survival and borrowed to fulfil their basic needs due to the loss of jobs, which brought up the ratio acutely to 38.5 per cent within a quarter (June 2020).

“The rising trend continued till March 2021, when it stood at 39.5 per cent; thereafter, the HH credit to GDP ratio started declining,” the RBI officials said.

Higher share of personal loans

Credit extended by SCBs to the HH sector consists of both personal and non-personal loans to individuals including Hindu undivided family (HUF), un-incorporated enterprises such as proprietary and partnership concerns, joint liability groups, NGOs, trusts and groups.

In March 2021, personal loans constituted 25.9 per cent of total bank credit and included mainly housing loans, vehicle loans, credit cards and educational loans; non-personal loans to HH sector constituted 27.8 per cent of total bank credit and comprised mainly agricultural loans, industrial loans, and trade loans, as per the authors’ assessment.

They noted that the share of personal loans in total credit to HHs has risen steadily in recent years. Personal loans in HH credit increased to 48.1 per cent in March 2021 from 42.3 per cent in March 2019 — the share rose remarkably by 5.7 percentage points during the pandemic.

The share of credit for agricultural activities reduced to 22.4 per cent in March 2021 as compared to 26.1 per cent during 2018-19, and trade remained around 10 per cent in total credit of HHs during the last nine years.

Domestic savings

The authors observed that savings is an important indicator for the sustainability of borrowings as it contributes to the build-up of assets that can be used for discharging future liabilities.

In the recent period, liabilities of the HH sector have increased and their assets in the form of accumulated savings have also enlarged.

The share of HH savings in gross domestic savings (GDS) declined from 68.2 per cent in 2011-12 to 57.8 per cent in 2015-16 but increased thereafter to 78.5 per cent in 2020-21.

Of the total savings by the HH sector, 46.7 per cent is in the form of physical savings and 52.5 per cent in the form of financial savings in 2020-21, and these have become the most preferred source of savings for the sector, as per the article.

Financial liabilities and assets

In 2019-20, the financial liabilities of the HH sector grew faster (12.2 per cent) than its financial assets (6.9 per cent), whereas in 2020-21 financial assets (17.5 per cent) grew more than financial liabilities (11.3 per cent).

The authors observed that the ratio of gross financial liability (GFL) to gross financial assets (GFA), as a proxy for leverage, measures the strength of the financial balance sheet of HHs.

On a stock basis, GFL remained less than 40 per cent of GFA during the last decade. Also, a sizeable share of loans to HHs is in the form of housing loans (around 50 per cent), with the house itself working as the underlying collateral.

Credit to deposit ratio

The RBI officials said HH liabilities to SCBs and their assets with them can be captured in the ratio of their bank credit to bank deposit.

The ratio provides insights into imbalances between credit and deposits; availability of liquidity and reliance on credit; and shifts in liquidity preferences and demand for credit.

The ratio is important to assess the impact of any financial stress arising in the HHs’ balance sheet and spilling over to the banking sector. This ratio has been continually increasing in recent years and reached 59.1 per cent in 2020-21, suggesting that the HH sector remains net lender to the banking sector despite the continuous increase in its CD ratio.

Bank deposits remain the main form of HH savings among the major three components (bank deposits, life insurance funds and currency) with a share of around 60 per cent households.