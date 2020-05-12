How to open a trading account online?

Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an investment opportunity in these uncertain times.

You wouldn’t want to miss that bus because you don’t have a trading account, right? You may postpone the idea given the ongoing movement restriction. But opening a trading account is a simple process and can be done completely online.

The market regulator, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), has from time to time issued various circulars to allow investors to complete the KYC process online. Now, there are many stock brokers and merchant bankers, who facilitate opening the trading account online.

You need to ensure that the intermediary - stock-broker, sub-broker or merchant banker et al – with whom you open the account, comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) policies.

One can either use the intermediaries’ web portal or the app (if any) to complete the KYC process with the help of technological tools or platforms such as digilocker (for submitting valid original digital documents), IMPS (for penny drop bank validation), VIPV (video in-person verification) and eSign (to digitally sign a document).

Validating the documents

KYC process includes obtaining proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) from the customer.

One can use digilocker facility to submit these documents online. Digilocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT under Digital India programme. Once the digilocker account is opened, an individual can access documents or certificates issued to them by the Government departments participating in digilocker. You can also permit others to access your documents in the digilocker account. The issued documents in digilocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents and are acceptable for the KYC process.

Digilocker account can also be created completely online. All that is required is an Aadhaar and the registered mobile number.

Through digilocker, Aadhaar or driving license (DL) are the only documents - that can be used as both POI and POA - that can be validated, as per Nithin Kamath, CEO at Zerodha.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) cannot be used as POI when using digilocker. ‘Because the digilocker services for PAN, do not share the photo of the person which is required for any document being used as POI’, says Kamath. PAN can also be not used as POA because PAN does not carry address details of an individual.

While providing PAN number is not mandatory for KYC process, it is mandatory for doing transactions in the securities market.

The documents submitted must be authenticated by affixing the signature. The eSign mechanism of Aadhaar shall be accepted in lieu of a wet signature on the documents provided by the customer. eSign is an online electronic signature service in India to facilitate an Aadhaar holder, to digitally sign a document using an OTP (One Time Password).

The other details that need validation are the bank account details, which will be verified by the penny drop mechanism or any other mechanism. Under penny drop, some trivial amount will be deposited into your bank account by which the intermediary can establish that you own a KYC-compliant bank account.

In addition to this, the intermediary would also collect your basic details such as the mobile number and e-mail id which will be verified using any mechanism including OTP.

Remember, if you want to open a trading account with a merchant banker (for example, ICICI Securities), if you hold a bank account with its banking arm (here, ICICI Bank), then, you can skip submitting the documents using digilocker and verification of bank account details. This is because, you are already a KYC- compliant customer with the bank.

Recently SEBI also came up with a circular further easing the KYC process in which an individual can bypass digilocker, if he/she submits Aadhaar, which can be verified through UIDAI’s (Unique Identification Authority of India) authentication / verification mechanism.

Further, submission and validation of POI/POA documents through digilocker or Aadhaar verification mechanism could only be among the many ways of the online KYC process. The intermediaries could have other means to allow customers to submit KYC documents online.

Validating the individuals

The in-person verification which is usually the last part of a KYC process can also be done through a video, which is called video in-person verification (VIPV). This is to ensure that you yourself are opening the account and also that photograph as per the documents submitted, matches with the person in the VIPV.

There are various ways in which VIPV can be performed. It would be in a live environment and shall include random questions and responses from the customer. It includes displaying the official document, KYC form and signature or confirming the OTP sent.

IPV/VIPV is not mandatory all the time. Recent SEBI circular says that IPV/ VIPV would not be required when the KYC of the investor is completed using the Aadhaar authentication / verification of UIDAI. Circular also states that it is not required when the KYC form has been submitted online, documents have been provided through digilocker or any other source which could be verified online.

It was understood that, once the KYC process is finished, the trading account will be activated not later than 24 hours.