HSBC appoints Hitendra Dave as India CEO

HSBC on Monday announced that Hitendra Dave will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of HSBC India on receipt of regulatory approval. He has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer, with effect from June 7.

“Dave succeeds Surendra Rosha who, after three years, is moving to Hong Kong as the Co-Chief Executive of HSBC, Asia-Pacific,” the bank said in a statement.

Dave, formerly Head of Global Banking and Markets of HSBC India, has almost 30 years’ work experience in the Indian financial markets, of which the last 20 have been with HSBC.

A post graduate in Business Administration, Dave joined the bank in 2001 in the Global Markets business.

