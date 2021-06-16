HSBC appoints Raghu Narula as Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, India

HSBC has appointed Raghu Narula as the Head of Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB), India, with effect from August 1.

“Narula succeeds Ramakrishnan S who, after six years, will move to support key strategic projects in the global WPB Customer, Propositions and Strategy team,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Narula will be responsible for driving WPB business and further developing mobile-first digital wealth capabilities to better serve onshore clients across the full spectrum of the wealth continuum and overseas Indians wherever they are in the world, it further said.