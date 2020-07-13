HSBC India rolls out digital payment products for retail customers

HSBC India on Monday announced the launch of a comprehensive range of digital payment products for its retail customers.

“HSBC is now part of e-NACH (Electronic National Automated Clearing House), which will allow its customers to easily automate recurring payments with standing instructions for specific amounts, date and time of payment, without having to submit paper mandates,” the lender said in a statement.

It has also launched real-time bill payments powered by Bharat Bill Payments system (BBPS) on its net banking and mobile application.

The bank’s customers can now use their internet banking to pay directly at over 2 lakh merchant websites.