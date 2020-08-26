HSBC launches Omni Collect multiple payment platform for businesses

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
HSBC India on Wednesday announced the launch of Omni Collect, which would provide multiple payment options to businesses on one single platform.
“This new solution is designed to simplify the way businesses collect payments through various digital modes, thereby allowing them to easily adapt to the changes in consumer spending,” it said in a statement, adding that it will enable businesses to offer various digital payment modes to their clients, and also provide them with a comprehensive view of their collections.
Siddharth Rungta, Head of Global Liquidity and Cash Management, HSBC India said: “While businesses gear up for recovery amidst Covid-19 challenges, adapting to change quickly is the need of the hour. Continuing our quest to help build smarter businesses, automate everyday operations, enhance client experience, and proactively help businesses transition from paper to digital, we are pleased to launch Omni Collect, an important addition to our electronic receivables solution suite.”
Advanced Travel Partners International (ATPI), is HSBC India’s first client to go live with Omni Collect solution and has started receiving payments through the online payment gateway.
The solution is also available in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...