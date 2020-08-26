HSBC launches Omni Collect multiple payment platform for businesses

HSBC India on Wednesday announced the launch of Omni Collect, which would provide multiple payment options to businesses on one single platform.

“This new solution is designed to simplify the way businesses collect payments through various digital modes, thereby allowing them to easily adapt to the changes in consumer spending,” it said in a statement, adding that it will enable businesses to offer various digital payment modes to their clients, and also provide them with a comprehensive view of their collections.

Siddharth Rungta, Head of Global Liquidity and Cash Management, HSBC India said: “While businesses gear up for recovery amidst Covid-19 challenges, adapting to change quickly is the need of the hour. Continuing our quest to help build smarter businesses, automate everyday operations, enhance client experience, and proactively help businesses transition from paper to digital, we are pleased to launch Omni Collect, an important addition to our electronic receivables solution suite.”

Advanced Travel Partners International (ATPI), is HSBC India’s first client to go live with Omni Collect solution and has started receiving payments through the online payment gateway.

The solution is also available in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.