HSBC simplifies cross-border transactions

HSBC India has launched a digital proposition aimed at simplifying cross-border transactions.

Called HSBC UniTransact, it aims to provide seamless integration of all aspects of transaction banking while minimising manual intervention through the transaction journey, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It provides a range of benefits, including a comprehensive dashboard, real-time status throughout the life-cycle of all the cross border transactions, online discrepancy resolution, efficient management of documentation, alerts and notifications and seamless execution, it further said.

“The launch of HSBC UniTransact is aimed at unifying all the processes and interactions for our clients in any cross border transaction journey. From reducing the number of touchpoints they need to go through, to providing them end-to-end visibility of each transaction, we are confident that UniTransact will create a truly unique world class user experience for our clients,” said Hitendra Dave, General Manager and CEO, HSBC India.