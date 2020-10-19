IBA move on officers’ wage revision: Bank unions to embark on action programmes

Bank officers, owing allegiance to four unions, have decided to embark on action programmes, including withdrawal of extra cooperation, work only till 6 pm and not work on Sundays and holidays, after the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) informed their them of its inability to conclude and ink the joint note pertaining to officers’ wage revision.

The four officers unions that have decided to retaliate with agitational programmes in a phased manner are: the All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), the All-India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), the Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC), and the National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

A memorandum of understanding was signed on July 22, where an amount of ₹7,898 crore was allocated representing 15 per cent hike in wages with effect from November 1, 2017, in the banking industry, the unions said in a joint statement.

Out of the total corpus, ₹4,513 crore was the share of officers to be distributed in various heads for the benefit of all officers, it added.

The unions emphasised that on the advice of IBA, the representatives of the officers’ organisations reached Mumbai to commence the exercise on October 15 and aimed to conclude the same within a week’s time.

The unions said the progress made on October 15 and 16 was in the right direction. Several key issues were clinched after protracted negotiations, which would substantially benefit officers across the country irrespective of grade/scale.

“Having received the concurrence of IBA to hold the signing ceremony on October 18, formal invitations were sent to the representatives of our organisations across the country.

“However, today (October 17) abruptly…IBA, in the forenoon, informed their inability to conclude and ink the joint note pertaining to officers’ wage revision with effect from November 1, 2017,” the unions said.

In this backdrop, the unions advised all their units and members to strictly adhere to the limited directions – withdrawal of extra cooperation; work only up to 6 pm; not respond to official SMS/ Whatsapp beyond 6 pm; and not to do any official work on Sundays and holidays.

Further, members have been asked to prepare themelves to plunge into intensified action programmes as will be decided within the shortest possible time.