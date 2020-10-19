IBA move on officers’ wage revision: Bank unions to embark on action programmes

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Bank officers, owing allegiance to four unions, have decided to embark on action programmes, including withdrawal of extra cooperation, work only till 6 pm and not work on Sundays and holidays, after the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) informed their them of its inability to conclude and ink the joint note pertaining to officers’ wage revision.
The four officers unions that have decided to retaliate with agitational programmes in a phased manner are: the All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), the All-India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), the Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC), and the National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).
A memorandum of understanding was signed on July 22, where an amount of ₹7,898 crore was allocated representing 15 per cent hike in wages with effect from November 1, 2017, in the banking industry, the unions said in a joint statement.
Out of the total corpus, ₹4,513 crore was the share of officers to be distributed in various heads for the benefit of all officers, it added.
The unions emphasised that on the advice of IBA, the representatives of the officers’ organisations reached Mumbai to commence the exercise on October 15 and aimed to conclude the same within a week’s time.
The unions said the progress made on October 15 and 16 was in the right direction. Several key issues were clinched after protracted negotiations, which would substantially benefit officers across the country irrespective of grade/scale.
“Having received the concurrence of IBA to hold the signing ceremony on October 18, formal invitations were sent to the representatives of our organisations across the country.
“However, today (October 17) abruptly…IBA, in the forenoon, informed their inability to conclude and ink the joint note pertaining to officers’ wage revision with effect from November 1, 2017,” the unions said.
In this backdrop, the unions advised all their units and members to strictly adhere to the limited directions – withdrawal of extra cooperation; work only up to 6 pm; not respond to official SMS/ Whatsapp beyond 6 pm; and not to do any official work on Sundays and holidays.
Further, members have been asked to prepare themelves to plunge into intensified action programmes as will be decided within the shortest possible time.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...