Money & Banking

IBA, UFBU ink wage revision agreement

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

Settlement provides for 15 per cent increase in pay slip

Ringing in festive cheer for bank employees, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on Wednesday announced conclusion of the long-drawn 11th Bipartite Wage Negotiations with nine Bank Unions and Associations.

The wage revision agreement reached on Wednesday will be effective from November 1, 2017, and provides for a 15 per cent increase in pay slip, IBA Chief Executive Sunil Mehta said in a statement.

“To inculcate a sense of competition and also to reward performance, the concept of Performance Linked Pay has been introduced for the first time,” the statement said.

A detailed Bipartite Settlement/Joint Note has been signed with UFBU (United Forum of Bank Unions), representing four Workmen Unions and and four Officers’ Associations and also BKSM (Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh), who were parties to the agreement.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 11, 2020
banking
salaries and wages
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.