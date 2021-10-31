IBA welcomes proposed staff accountability norms

The Finance ministry’s decision to ask Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to complete staff accountability exercise within six months from the date of classification of an account as a non-performing asset (NPA), will boost the morale of employees, according to the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

PSBs have been asked to implement the directives with effect from April 1, 2022 for accounts turning NPA on or after this date. Banks have been advised to revise their Staff Accountability Policies based on these broad guidelines and frame the procedures with approval of the respective boards. At present, different Banks are following different procedures for conducting staff accountability exercise. Also, staff accountability exercise is being carried out in respect of all accounts which turn NPA.

‘Strain on resources’

“This approach not only adversely affects staff morale but also puts a huge strain on the bank’s resources. While punitive action need to be taken against the officers having malafide intent/involvement, it is essential to ensure that bonafide mistakes are dealt with compassion,” per the IBA statement. The Association noted that at a time when the country is in need of an economic boost, slow credit delivery to industries due to the fear of implication, is a matter of concern and needs urgent address.

It emphasised that there is a need to protect people taking bonafide business decisions in this competitive environment.

‘Protect bonafide action’

Banks with the approval of their Board may decide on threshold of ₹10 lakh or ₹20 lakh depending on their business size for the need of examining the aspect of staff accountability, IBA said.