ICAI to step up disciplinary proceedings against errant members

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
With the focus on the role of auditors after a spate of financial crises, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is stepping up disciplinary proceedings against erring auditors and is also hoping to get more powers to take action against audit firms.
ICAI is hoping to take up at least 500 cases this year. Atul Kumar Gupta, President ICAI, told BusinessLine that it is also working on a fast track system to ensure that pending hearings are cleared within a year’s time.
“Last year, ICAI had concluded disciplinary hearings in more than 400 cases, where 200-plus members are facing stringent action. We are working on a fasttrack system so that no case is pending for more than one year,” he said, adding that it has started e-hearing and increased the number of benches to five.
“We are targeting 500-plus cases this year,” he said. Meanwhile, ICAI, which is a statutory body set up under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, is also awaiting amendments to the Act to get more powers to punish audit firms.
“At present, ICAI can take action against the member, but does not have the provision to take suitable action against the firm for which amendments are being sought for so that it can act as a deterrent to the erring members and firms,” said Gupta.
Under the current provisions, ICAI does not have the powers to debar an errant firm as a whole, but can only take action against members.
The government will have to amend the Chartered Accountants Act for this. Responding to a Rajya Sabha unstarred question in December last year, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur had said that a high-level committee to examine the existing provisions in the Acts, rules and regulations for dealing with cases of misconduct in the three professional institutes – ICAI, Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICoAI) – has submitted its report. “The report of the high-level committee is under examination in the Ministry,” he had said.
The move comes after the National Financial Reporting Authority, which was notified in 2018, took over the role of monitoring and regulating auditors of listed companies and large unlisted firms.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...