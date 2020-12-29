Money & Banking

ICICI Bank acquires 9.09% stake in Myclassboard

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 29, 2020

Stake purchase in the educational technology platform is for a cash consideration of ₹4.5 crore

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will acquire 9.09 per cent stake in online school management platform Myclassboard Educational Solutions.

The acquisition will be done through cash consideration of Rs 4.5 crore.

“ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement dated December 28, 2020 in relation to an investment in Myclassboard Educational Solutions Private Limited (MESPL),” the lender said in a regulatory filing. 

The acquisition is expected to be completed by end of February 2021.

“Post investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.09 per cent stake in MESPL through acquisition of 100 equity shares and 104,890 Cumulative Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares on fully diluted basis,” the bank furthersaid, adding that since the acquisition of shareholding is below 10 per cent, regulatory approval is not required. 

MESPL is an educational technology company set up in December 2009.

