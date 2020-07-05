ICICI Bank board to meet on July 8 to discuss fund raising through equities

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Amidst continuing economic uncertainty, the board of directors of ICICI Bank will be meeting on July 8 to discuss fund raising proposals.
“A meeting of the board of directors of the bank will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 to discuss and consider the proposal of raising funds by issue of equity shares and or other equity linked securities, through permissible modes including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, further public offer or any combination thereof, subject to shareholders’ approval and regulatory and other approvals…,” ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.
While announcing its fourth quarter results on May 9, ICICI Bank had stated that it would look at further strengthening of the balance sheet as opportunities arise. The bank did not disclose the amount of funds it plans to raise.
The private sector lender has already raised ₹3,090 crore through sale of stake in its life and general insurance subsidiaries last month.
But with the economic slowdown arising out of the Covid-led crisis, most banks have been strengthening their balance sheets by increasing their capital buffer.
The board of Axis Bank has approved a plan to raise ₹15,000 crore through various instruments, while HDFC Bank plans to raise ₹50,000 crore in the next 12 months by issuing various debt securities.
As on March 31, 2020, ICICI Bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 16.11 per cent.
