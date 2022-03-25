hamburger

ICICI Bank customers face glitches on mobile, internet banking services  

Our Bureau | Updated on: Mar 25, 2022

ICICI Direct also impacted

Customers of ICICI Bank, on Friday, reported outages on the private sector lender’s mobile and Internet banking facilities.

A number of customers took to social media to complain that they have been unable to log into the platforms and carry out transactions.

According to their complaints, mobile and net banking services at the country’s second largest private sector lender were affected for a few hours in the afternoon, but the problem was resolved by evening.

ICICI Direct, too, has been affected by the outage.

“Dear Customer, ICICIDirect.com is down at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal as quick as possible and will update your here. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused,” it said in a tweet.

Published on March 25, 2022

