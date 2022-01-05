Money & Banking

ICICI Bank facilitates payment of customs duty online

BL Mumbai Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 05, 2022

FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on the phone outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata, India, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo   -  REUTERS

The facility is available for both retail and corporate customers

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a facility for payment of customs duty online. The facility is available for both retail and corporate customers, it said in a statement.

“Corporate customers can pay customs duty through the bank’s Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) and mobile banking app InstaBIZ, while retail customers can do so through the bank’s retail internet banking platform,” it further said.

Customers can make online payment by selecting ICICI Bank from the list of banks on the website of Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE). The lender has already been facilitating payment of direct and indirect taxes for over a decade now.

Published on January 05, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like