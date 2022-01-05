ICICI Bank facilitates payment of customs duty online

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a facility for payment of customs duty online. The facility is available for both retail and corporate customers, it said in a statement.

“Corporate customers can pay customs duty through the bank’s Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) and mobile banking app InstaBIZ, while retail customers can do so through the bank’s retail internet banking platform,” it further said.

Customers can make online payment by selecting ICICI Bank from the list of banks on the website of Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE). The lender has already been facilitating payment of direct and indirect taxes for over a decade now.