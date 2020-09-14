ICICI Bank gets exemption for shareholding in two insurance arms

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
ICICI Bank, on Monday, said it has been exempted from provisions of the Banking Regulation Act relating to
shareholding above 30 per cent in its two insurance subsidiaries. “As previously announced by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, it has proposed an acquisition of another general insurance business, which if consummated, would result in ICICI Bank’s shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited reducing to less than 50 per cent,” it said in a regulatory filing, adding that the exemption would facilitate compliance with the Banking Regulation Act.
“The Central Government on the recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India ...exempted ICICI Bank from the provisions of Section 19(2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 ...,” It further said.
Sub-section (2) of the Section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act 1949 provides that no banking company shall hold more than 30 per cent shares in any company.
Last month, ICICI Lombard had announced the merger of Bharti Axa’s non life insurance business with itself, subject to regulatory approvals.
“The exemption during its operation may permit both ICICI Lombard General Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to consider strategic options such as mergers and acquisitions or capital raise, which have the potential of reducing the bank’s shareholding,” said ICICI Bank, adding that there are no current plans for the bank to divest to less than 50 shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
There would be no impact on the current distribution arrangements, it further said.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
Hedging with futures effectively locks the price of a commodity
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...