ICICI Bank launches API banking portal

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of an API banking portal that will enable partner companies to co-create customer solutions in a faster and simpler manner.

The ICICI Bank API Banking portal’, which consists of 250 APIs, enables developers of prospective partner companies across the globe to seamlessly sign up on it, create an application, select the application, test it out and get the sample code,” the bank said in a statement.

The APIs are available across categories including payments and collections, accounts and deposits and cards and loans. “After testing the solution on the sandbox environment, developers can upgrade to the UAT environment for end to end real-time testing, post signing an NDA with the bank,” it said.

The bank expects that the portal will enable businesses, fintechs, corporates and e-commerce start-ups to partner with it and co-create innovative customer solutions in a frictionless manner.