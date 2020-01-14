Money & Banking

ICICI Bank launches API banking portal

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

ICICI Bank Ltd.   -  Bloomberg

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of an API banking portal that will enable partner companies to co-create customer solutions in a faster and simpler manner.

The ICICI Bank API Banking portal’, which consists of 250 APIs, enables developers of prospective partner companies across the globe to seamlessly sign up on it, create an application, select the application, test it out and get the sample code,” the bank said in a statement.

The APIs are available across categories including payments and collections, accounts and deposits and cards and loans. “After testing the solution on the sandbox environment, developers can upgrade to the UAT environment for end to end real-time testing, post signing an NDA with the bank,” it said.

The bank expects that the portal will enable businesses, fintechs, corporates and e-commerce start-ups to partner with it and co-create innovative customer solutions in a frictionless manner.

Published on January 14, 2020
ICICI Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bandhan Bank Q3 net profit up 121%