ICICI Bank launches banking facilities on WhatsApp

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has rolled out banking facilities on WhatsApp.
“This will enable its retail customers to undertake a slew of banking requirements from their home at a time when they are advised to stay indoors in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to fight against coronavirus,” it said in a release on Monday.
Using the service on WhatsApp, retail customers can check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block and unblock credit and debit cards in a secure manner with end-to-end encryption for all messages. Additionally, they can also get details of the nearest three ICICI Bank ATMs and branches in their vicinity. The customers can do all of these while they are on the social platform.
While bank branches continue to be open, banks and the Reserve Bank of India are encouraging customers to do online banking and use digital payments to ensure social distancing.
Earlier, ICICI Bank had rolled out ‘ICICIStack’, a set of digital banking and APIs.
