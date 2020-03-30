Money & Banking

ICICI Bank launches banking facilities on WhatsApp

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has rolled out banking facilities on WhatsApp.

“This will enable its retail customers to undertake a slew of banking requirements from their home at a time when they are advised to stay indoors in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to fight against coronavirus,” it said in a release on Monday.

Using the service on WhatsApp, retail customers can check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block and unblock credit and debit cards in a secure manner with end-to-end encryption for all messages. Additionally, they can also get details of the nearest three ICICI Bank ATMs and branches in their vicinity. The customers can do all of these while they are on the social platform.

While bank branches continue to be open, banks and the Reserve Bank of India are encouraging customers to do online banking and use digital payments to ensure social distancing.

Earlier, ICICI Bank had rolled out ‘ICICIStack’, a set of digital banking and APIs.

Published on March 30, 2020
ICICI Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NAFCUB urges urban co-op banks to donate to PM CARES