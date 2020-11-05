ICICI Bank launches banking stack for millennial customers

ICICI Bank has launched a banking stack for millennial customers which offers an instant savings account, a feature driven iMobile application that offers investment guidance, curated credit and debit card, instant personal loans and overdrafts, and an experiential branch with social engagement space.

Called ICICI Bank Mine, any millennial aged up to 35 years can apply digitally for the account from November 6 through the bank’s website or through the app.

“It also offers investment guidance to customers through a completely user experience focused iMobile application,” ICICI Bank said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it has integrated the investment platform of Sqrrl, a leading fintech in the investment space, with its mobile application iMobile, to guide customers to invest easily and in a tech-savvy way.

“We intend to continue to integrate relevant fintech offerings in the iMobile app for our millennial customers,” it further said.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said the new banking stack offers a mobile first, highly personalised and experiential led banking experience to them.

“We have noticed that, while the millennial customers want ‘digital first’, they don’t want a ‘digital only’ bank. This has led us to introduce a new format experiential branch suited to the lifestyle of millennials,”he said.