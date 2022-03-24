ICICI Bank launches co-branded credit card in pact with CSK

Leading private lender ICICI Bank has launched a co-branded credit card in partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The ‘Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card’ has been specially designed with a range of exclusive privileges for millions of cricket fans of the iconic team. The new card is another addition to an exclusive set of co-branded credit cards offered by the bank to enable sports enthusiasts to connect with their favourite teams and avail benefits of a credit card, according to a statement.

“ICICI Bank has a rich legacy of pioneering innovative, powerful and distinctive value propositions for its customers. We are delighted to collaborate with CSK to introduce a co-branded credit card, which is a result of collaboration between two institutions and we expect that the CSK fans will like it,” said Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank.

Four years ago, ICICI Bank launched a co-branded credit card with Manchester United, a professional football club of England.

Apply through SMS

Customers can apply for the ‘Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card’ by sending an SMS ‘KING’ to 5676766.

The key benefits of the card include joining and renewal gift of 2000 reward points that can be redeemed against CSK merchandise and complimentary tickets to CSK matches during the playing season (this will be available to the qualifying top spenders of the card and will be in accordance with the prevailing Covid-19 regulations set forth by the tournament’s governing body). Also, monthly top spenders will get memorabilia autographed by key players. Exclusive meet and greet session with select players and an opportunity to attend a practice session of the team will also be part of it.

Other benefits include complimentary access to domestic airport lounges in India and one per cent fuel surcharge waiver on HPCL fuel pumps, among others.