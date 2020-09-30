ICICI Bank launches Festive Bonanza campaign

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Private sector lender ICICI Bank, on Wednesday, announced the launch of a festive bonanza with discounts and cashbacks on basic as well as luxury items from leading brands and e-commerce platforms.
Called ‘Festive Bonanza’, it also offers attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services.
“Some of the offers will be available from as early as October 1and others at different dates of this festive season,” it said in a statement.
Customers can avail various offers on categories such as electronics and gadgets, apparels and jewellery, health and wellness, grocery and food ordering, automobile and furniture, entertainment and e-learning.
The bank is also offering attractive rates and offers on home loans, auto and two-wheeler loans, consumer finance and instant personal loans as part of the Festive Bonanza campaign.
Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said: “With the onset of the festive season, we have put together a wide range of offers for our customers to make their celebrations more special this year. We have tied up with an array of leading e-commerce players, as well as popular brands across various categories to bring forth attractive offers.”
