ICICI Bank launches new year campaign

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched a new year campaign with offers available on various brands and e-commerce platforms.

Called iDelights New Year Bonanza, it is a customised bouquet of offers for its customers to celebrate the beginning of 2021, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

“Available from January 1 to February 28, these offers encompass leading brands in luxury, e-commerce, electronics, grocery, food ordering, travel, health and wellness, fitness, gifting, home décor, auto mobiles and e-learning,” it further said, adding that customers will get benefits like additional cashback and discounts, which can be availed using the bank’s debit and credit cards, internet banking and Pockets.