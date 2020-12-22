ICICI Bank launches online platform for foreign companies setting up shop in India

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched an online platform for foreign companies that plan to set up business in the country.
“Called ‘Infinite India’, the platform offers them banking solutions as well as value-added services such as incorporation of a business entity, corporate filings, licences and registrations, HR services, compliances and taxation among others,” ICICI Bank said in a statement on Tuesday. This will help foreign companies, as it eliminates the need for coordinating with multiple touchpoints, leading to a hassle-free experience of doing business in India, it added.
Also read: HDFC, ICICI, and SBI top three banks of 2020, says report
Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, told reporters the bank has tied up with service providers for these providing these facilities.
“Credit is not their requirement. They need a trusted partner to help and advise them to navigate the Indian system and also while setting up the business on the finance side,” she said, adding that it will also help to maximise the bank’s relationship with MNCs.
Also read: ICICI Bank revamps app to offer services of any bank
ICICI Bank has relationships with about 1,500 MNCs in the country and Mulye said she believes this number will grow. “Infinite India will not only help new clients but also existing clients,” she said.
Key services offered under the programme include incorporation services, licence and registration, taxation and compliance and HR services.
ICICI Bank will also offer authorised setting up of office, digital channels, trade services and treasury services. It said current accounts holders will get access to its corporate internet banking platform with over 300 services as well as a mobile banking application.
Further, as an ‘Authorised Dealer Category 1’, the bank can authorise the setting up of liaison office, branch office and project office in the country within the FEMA framework, it added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...