ICICI Bank launches updated, digital ecosystem for MSMEs

Building on its digital capabilities, private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched a comprehensive digital ecosystem for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, including customers of other banks.

The ecosystem has three pillars including enhanced banking services for existing customers, a bouquet of banking services to MSMEs, who are customers of other banks and a range of value-added services for all.

“The ecosystem, which offers an array of industry-first solutions, brings forth a significant shift from the existing industry practice where banks offer services only to their customers,” ICICI Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The facilities can be availed by downloading the new version of the bank’s InstaBIZ app.

“MSMEs are keen to adopt digital solutions to simplify their way of doing business, so that they can focus more on growth. MSMEs also need a holistic platform which meets all their requirements,” said Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

MSMEs, who are customers of other banks, can avail the services by logging in as a ‘Guest’ in the new version of InstaBIZ.

Important facility

The most important in the list of services is sanction of instant and paperless overdraft facility up to ₹25 lakh, the bank said, adding that another important facility being offered is instant opening of a current account digitally.

Further, MSMEs, which are customers and non-customers of the bank, can also access the digital platform, Trade Emerge, for comprehensive trade services like letter of credit, bank guarantee, trade credit, trade transactions and many others.