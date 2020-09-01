ICICI Bank launches virtual property exhibition

Mumbai, September 1

Private sector lender ICICI Bank, on Tuesday, launched a virtual property exhibition that digitally showcases real estate projects from key cities across the country.

Called Home Utsav, the exhibition is available for everyone, including ICICI Bank’s customers, and those who are not customers of the bank.

“They can also avail exclusive offers such as attractive interest rates, special processing fees and digital sanction of loans on buying a property through this exhibition,” the lender said in a statement, adding that its customers can get further benefits such as pre-approved and insta series of products.