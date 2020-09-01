Money & Banking

ICICI Bank launches virtual property exhibition

Our Bureau | Updated on September 01, 2020 Published on September 01, 2020

It showcases the real estate projects of key cities across the country

Mumbai, September 1

Private sector lender ICICI Bank, on Tuesday, launched a virtual property exhibition that digitally showcases real estate projects from key cities across the country.

Called Home Utsav, the exhibition is available for everyone, including ICICI Bank’s customers, and those who are not customers of the bank.

“They can also avail exclusive offers such as attractive interest rates, special processing fees and digital sanction of loans on buying a property through this exhibition,” the lender said in a statement, adding that its customers can get further benefits such as pre-approved and insta series of products.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.