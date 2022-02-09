ICICI Bank makes InstaBIZ inter-operable

ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it has made ‘InstaBIZ’ interoperable. This would enable merchants including customers of other banks to use the lender’s business banking mobile app.

“The initiative enables merchants and professionals like doctors and lawyers to instantly create digital collection solutions like UPI ID and QR code, and start collecting money from their customers immediately,” the bank said in a statement, adding that they can also digitally apply for Point of Sale (POS) device.

Instant receipt confirmation

Further, they can transform their shops into an online store in just 30 minutes, and apply for a voice messaging device that confirms the receipt of the payments, the statement said.

Any merchant, whether they have a current or savings account with ICICI Bank, can avail the solutions by simply downloading the InstaBIZ app from Play Store and link their bank account. This initiative includes a completely online and instant Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

‘Making business easy’

“It is our endeavour to support merchants—around two crore across the country—by offering them solutions that make their business easy,” said Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

The value of financial transactions on InstaBIZ grew by about 68 per cent y-o-y in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the bank had recently announced in its third quarter results.

Previously in December 2020, the private sector lender had expanded its mobile banking app- iMobile to iMobile Pay which offers payment and banking services to customers of any bank. There have been 53 lakh activations from non-ICICI Bank account holders as of December end of 2021.