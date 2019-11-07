Money & Banking

ICICI Bank opens 44 branches in Karnataka

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on November 07, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced it has expanded its retail network in Karnataka by adding 44 new branches this fiscal. Seven of them are in hitherto unbanked villages including Kurki in Davanagere district, Sanapura in Ballari district and Malat in Raichur district.

Other branches have been opened in locations like Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga, the bank said in a statement. The expansion has resulted in the bank now having a network of 333 branches and extension counters along with 1,280 ATMs in Karnataka, it was stated.

Published on November 07, 2019
ICICI Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PNB Housing Finance raises Rs 2,500 cr by issuing bonds to LIC