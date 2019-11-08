ICICI Bank opens branches in unbanked villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
Two villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively have finally got a bank to serve their banking needs.
The ICICI Bank has opened branches in Karivena in Kurnool district and Boinpalle in Mahbubnagar district of Telangana called ‘unbanked villages’.
This is part of ICICI Bank’s expansion of its retail network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which saw them adding 57 new branches this fiscal. This again is part of the nationwide branch expansion initiative of the Bank. In FY’20, ICICI Bank aims to open 450 new branches across the country, of which 388 have already been opened.
Other branches have been opened in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam among others.
With this expansion, the Bank has a network of 402 branches and extension counters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with 1,580 ATMs.
Nationwide, ICICI Bank now has retail network of over 5,260 branches. Its branch footprint now covers locations across the country from Leh (in Ladakh) to Nagercoil (in Tamil Nadu), from Naliya (in Gujarat) to Aizawl (in Mizoram).
Nearly half of the branches are in rural and semi-urban areas to facilitate financial inclusion in the country.
ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank, whose consolidated total assets stood at Rs 12,88,190 crore at September 30, 2019.
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed ...
New opportunities in electric will also put the extra mojo into designing
Yoshihiro Hidaka, President & CEO of Yamaha Motor, says the company remains upbeat about its prospects here
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...