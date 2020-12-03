Money & Banking

ICICI Bank opens representative office in Nepal

Mumbai | Updated on December 03, 2020 Published on December 03, 2020

Our Bureau

ICICI Bank, on Tuesday, has inaugurated its representative office Kathmandu, marking the foray of an Indian private sector bank in Nepal

The representative office at the business district of Thapathali will closely work with domestic banks in Nepal to facilitate investment, trade, payments and treasury business between the two countries.

“With this foray, ICICI Bank has expanded its global footprint to 15 countries, including India,” said ICICI Bank in a statement. The bank has appointed Ranjan Kumar Thapa as the Chief Representative for its Nepal operations.

