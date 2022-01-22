ICICI Bank Q3 net profit rises 25% to ₹6,194 crore

Mumbai, January 22 ICICI Bank reported a 25.4 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to ₹ 6,193.81 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal, led by buoyant growth in its net interest income. The private sector lender had a net profit of ₹4,939.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Net interest income increased by 23 per cent year-on-year to ₹12,236 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from ₹ 9,912 crore a year ago. The net interest margin was 3.96 per cent in the third quarter of 2021-22 compared to 3.67 per cent a year ago and 4 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,899 crore in the third quarter this fiscal from ₹3,921 crore a year ago.

Provisions declined by 27 per cent to ₹2,007 crore in the October to December 2021 quarter from ₹2,742 crore in the same period last fiscal. Asset quality remained stable.

Gross non-performing assets stood at ₹37,052.74 crore or 4.32 per cent of gross advances as on December 31, 2021 compared to 4.72 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs at 0.9%

Net NPAs were 0.9 per cent of net advances as on December 31, 2021 versus 0.69 per cent as on December 31, 2020. “During the third quarter of 2021-22, there were net deletions from gross NPAs of ₹191 crore, excluding write-offs and sale, compared to net additions of ₹96 crore in the second quarter,” ICICI Bank said in a statement on Saturday. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were ₹4,209 crore in the third quarter while the gross NPAs written-off in the period was ₹4,088 crore.