ICICI Bank, SBI Cards see robust growth in credit cards

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Private sector lenders, led by ICICI Bank and SBI Cards, have seen robust growth in credit card issuances between December 2020 and February 2021, coinciding with the temporary halt on HDFC Bank sourcing new cards.
Data with the Reserve Bank of India reveal that the outstanding credit cards of ICICI Bank stood at 1.03 crore as on February 28, 2021, registering a 4.68 per cent jump since December 2020 when it was at 99.1 lakh.
Outstanding credit cards of SBI Cards, too, grew 2.18 per cent to 1.17 crore as on February 28, 2021, from 1.14 crore as on December 31, 2020.
RBL Bank’s outstanding credit cards jumped 2.47 per cent to 28.9 lakh as of February-end 2021.
Meanwhile, Axis Bank’s outstanding credit cards grew 2.39 per cent in the same period to 70.36 lakh as on February 28, 2021, from 68.7 lakh at December-end 2020.
In contrast, outstanding credit cards of HDFC Bank fell marginally to 1.51 crore at February-end this year from 1.53 crore as on December 31, 2020.
HDFC Bank, however, continues to maintain its market leadership in the credit card segment.
Concerned by outages in its mobile and net banking services, the RBI had, on December 2 last year, directed HDFC Bank to temporarily halt the sourcing of new credit card customers as well as launches of digital business-generating activities planned under its proposed Digital 2.0 programme.
Despite the temporary stop, HDFC Bank’s credit card advances grew by 12.3 per cent to ₹64,674 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, against ₹57,575 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.
“Within the credit card space, SBI and ICICI have been able to bite into the market share of HDFC Bank as the latter’s new card acquisition has been suspended by the RBI,” said a recent report by Emkay Financial Services, based on a call with Kaushik Mehta, Founder and CEO of RULoans Distributions.
There were a total of 6.16 crore outstanding credit cards as on February end this year compared to 6.03 crore at the end of December 2020.
The India Digital Payments Report 2020 by Worldline had revealed that 15 banks account for 95 per cent of credit cards issued in the country.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...