ICICI Bank signs MoU with MUFG Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 05, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

Will cater to the banking requirements of Japanese corporates in India

ICICI Bank on Friday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan’s MUFG Bank for collaboration towards catering to the banking requirements of Japanese corporates present in India.

“The MoU was signed at a virtual event by Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, and Junsuke Koike, Executive Officer and Regional Executive for India and Sri Lanka, MUFG Bank, in the presence of senior officials of both banks,”the private sector lender said in a statement.

The MoU establishes a framework of partnership between the banks across various domains including trade, investment, treasury, corporate and retail banking, it said, adding that it also paves way for the two banks to cater to the banking requirements of Japanese corporates operating in India.

