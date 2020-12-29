ICICI Bank to acquire 9.09% stake in Myclassboard Educational Solutions

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will acquire 9.09 per cent stake in online school management platform Myclassboard Educational Solutions. The acquisition will be done through a cash consideration of ₹4.5 crore.
“ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement dated December 28, 2020, in relation to an investment in Myclassboard Educational Solutions Private Limited (MESPL),”the lender said in a regulatory filing. The acquisition is expected to be completed by end of February 2021.
“Post investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.09 per cent stake in MESPL through acquisition of 100 equity shares and 1,04,890 Cumulative Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares on fully diluted basis,” the bank said, adding that since the acquisition of shareholding is below 10 per cent, regulatory approval is not required.
MESPL is an educational technology company set up in December 2009.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...